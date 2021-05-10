Malaysia to be placed under another nationwide MCO from May 12: PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The whole of Malaysia will again be placed under a movement control order (MCO), said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, amid a third wave of COVID-19 cases.

House visits and grave visits during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations later this week are among the activities banned, according to his statement on Monday (May 10).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Muhyiddin said the government has decided to take stricter steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community and to prevent cases from rising sharply.

"Data and science continued to show that assembly activities that made social distancing difficult and the presence of people in congested spaces are major causes of COVID-19 transmission.

"The infection chain of COVID-19 can only be broken by encouraging the people to stay at home through strict movement controls," he said.

Under the MCO, all forms of social gatherings including weddings and banquets are prohibited. All educational institutions are closed, while childcare centres are allowed to operate based on standard operating procedures.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dine-in at restaurants will not be allowed. One car can only carry three people, including the driver.

The ban on cross-district and interstate travel as well as social, sports and educational activities will take effect from Monday until Jun 6.

Other prohibitions will take effect from May 12 to Jun 7.

"All economic sectors are allowed to operate during the period," Mr Muhyiddin said.



Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram