Malaysian celebrity Neelofa and husband plead not guilty to violating COVID-19 rules during carpet shopping trip

SEREMBAN: Malaysian celebrity and entreprenuer Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail pleaded not guilty to the charges of breaching the country’s COVID-19 health regulations while on a shopping trip earlier this month.

They appeared at the Seremban magistrates' court on Thursday (May 20) to face charges of failing to register their details before entering a carpet shop in Nilai Business Centre, Negeri Sembilan, on May 2.

Muhammad Haris, popularly known as PU Riz, also faced an extra charge of failing to wear face mask.



Under Malaysia's COVID-19 contact tracing regulations, visitors to public or commercial premises must register their details either via MySejahtera app or by manual registration.

According to Bernama, the couple was allowed bail of RM5,000 (US$1,200) for each of the charges.



The couple paid RM15,000 in bail, pending their case to be mentioned again on Jun 4.

Those found guilty under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations can face a fine up to RM50,000 or six months' jail or both for each charge.

The actress celebrity, popularly known as Neelofa, 32, and her husband, 26, were called up to Nilai police headquarters on May 4 after pictures and a video clip of them in a carpet shop went viral on social media.

They caused a stir among many Malaysians who were not happy that the couple could make a shopping trip to a neighbouring state when inter-state travel was not allowed as part of the SOPs under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).



On Tuesday, police started another investigation of Neelofa and her family allegedly breaking the rule of no Hari Raya visiting. The incident came to light when her sister shared an Instagram video purportedly showing them in a family gathering on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Previously, Neelofa had apologised for breaching the COVID-19 safety measures at their wedding in March when guests were pictured without masks and physical distancing.

She also travelled to Langkawi in April with her husband in what they described as a work trip amid an interstate travel ban, but photos showed them having a vacation.

Neelofa and family were fined RM60,000 (US$14,500) in total.



