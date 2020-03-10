Malaysia's new Cabinet ministers sworn in

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's new Cabinet ministers were sworn in before king Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin at Istana Melawati on Tuesday (Mar 10).

Queen Azizah Aminah Maimunah was also present to witness the 31 ministers taking their oaths of office, loyalty and secrecy.



The swearing-in ceremony was held following the unveiling of the Cabinet line-up by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday.

The ministers took their oaths in groups, with the first group of seven comprising the four senior ministers, namely International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri, Works Minister Fadillah Yusof and Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

The other three in the group were Finance Minister Zafrul Tengku Aziz, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department - Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Maximus Johnity Ongkili.

The second group comprised Environment Minister Ibrahim Tuan Man, Human Resource Minister M Saravanan, Women and Family Minister Rina Mohd Harun, Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department - Special Functions Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Ronald Kiandee and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department - Economy Mustapa Mohamed.

The ceremony held at the Balairung Seri began at 3pm with the singing of national anthem Negaraku.

Also in attendance were Prime Minister Muhyiddin and his wife Noorainee Abdul Rahman, as well as Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador and Chief of Defence Force Affendi Buang.

After taking their oaths, the ministers signed the official instrument of appointment, witnessed by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and chief secretary to the government Mohd Zuki Ali.

