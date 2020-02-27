Malaysia confirms 1 new COVID-19 case, woman with travel history to Japan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday (Feb 27) confirmed one new COVID-19 case - a 53-year-old Malaysian woman who recently travelled to Japan.

The latest case brings Malaysia's total number of COVID-19 cases to 23.

The patient had returned from Japan on Feb 23 and exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus the next day, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

She is being treated at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, he added.

Malaysia also announced that two women from China and the US have made a full recovery from COVID-19 and were discharged from hospital on Thursday.

This brings the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients to 22 in Malaysia.

The women had been treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur and Hospital Sungai Buloh, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

On Wednesday, Malaysian flew home 66 of its citizens, including children, from Wuhan, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Laboratory tests on all the individuals who were evacuated on Wednesday had returned negative, Dr Noor Hisham said.

The evacuees have been placed under quarantine for 14 days at an observation centre, he added.

