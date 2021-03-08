New COVID-19 cases in Malaysia dip below 2,000 for third straight day

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,529 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Mar 8), making it the third consecutive day where daily cases have dipped below the 2,000 mark.

Nine of the new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia were imported, while the remaining 1,520 transmissions were locally transmitted, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Selangor, which reported 726 new infections, continued to report the highest number of cases, followed by Sarawak (252) and Johor (120), he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that there were 2,076 recoveries, taking the total number of recovered cases to 294,034. There are now 19,778 active cases.

Despite improvements in the COVID-19 situation, another eight deaths were reported overnight, said Dr Noor Hisham. The deaths involved seven Malaysians and a foreigner, aged between 61 and 89.

