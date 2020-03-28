Malaysia reports 159 new coronavirus cases; 2,320 in total

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 159 new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Mar 28), taking the total to 2,320, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The number of deaths from the virus outbreak rose by one to 27, the health ministry said. The fatality involved a 61-year-old man.



"He had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure,” Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a COVID-19 daily briefing on Saturday.

"He was admitted to the Tangkak hospital on Mar 24, and then transferred to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar the next day, and died on Mar 28 at 10.50 am."



Dr Noor Hisham added that 61 patients have recovered and allowed to return home, bringing the total number of full recovery and discharged cases to 320.



There are currently 73 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, including 54 who require respiratory equipment aid.



Dr Noor Hisham again stressed that Malaysians returning from abroad would be required to undergo a medical examination and a 14-day self-quarantine.​​​​​​​



This is due to recent cases involving Malaysians who had just returned home from overseas, he said.

“The MOH views the issue of compliance very seriously. Every level in society must play their part responsibly and compliance is critical in preventing widespread infection,” he added.



