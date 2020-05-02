Malaysia reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, authorities warn movement control order still in force

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (May 2), as the number of daily cases went back up to triple digits.

This brings the tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,176.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the new infections, 11 were imported cases and 94 were from local transmissions, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah at a media briefing.

He added that 116 more patients have recovered and were discharged on Saturday, raising the total number of recoveries to 4,326.

Thirty-one cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 12 of them requiring ventilator support.



Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had on Friday announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, allowing most economic sectors to open from May 4 with health protocols in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Businesses such as cinemas, karaoke lounges and Ramadan bazaars will remain closed as social distancing would be difficult to enforce in activities that involve mass gatherings.

The movement control order remains in force, authorities warned on Saturday, and action will be taken against those who violate the rules.

Religious activities such as Friday prayers and congregation in mosques will not be permitted.

Interstate travel, including to return to hometowns for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration, is still not allowed. Schools and institutions of higher learning will remain closed.

The movement control order, enforced since Mar 18, has been extended three times until May 12.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over, and urged residents to do their part.



"This is the new normal, even if the MCO (movement control order) comes to an end, social distancing and washing hands with soap and water must be maintained, to protect our health and safety," he said.

