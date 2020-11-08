Malaysia reports 852 new COVID-19 cases, total infections top 40,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 852 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Nov 8), taking the country's tally to 40,209 infections, as the government ordered schools nationwide to close from Monday.

Of the new cases recorded over 24 hours up to noon on Sunday, 13 were imported cases. They involved eight Malaysians and five non-Malaysians, authorities said. The remaining 839 cases were locally transmitted infections.

The country also recorded four more fatalities from COVID-19, raising its death toll from the pandemic to 286.

Malaysia on Saturday announced it was reinstating its conditional movement control order (CMCO) across all but three states in peninsular Malaysia for four weeks, as the country continues to battle a resurgence of COVID-19.

The CMCO, which will run from Nov 9 to Dec 6, will affect the states of Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Terengganu. The three states not affected by the restrictions are Kelantan, Perlis and Pahang, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Saturday.

CMCO measures for Sabah, Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, which were originally scheduled to end on Nov 9, have also been extended to Dec 6.

Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday that many people continue to defy the government's directives despite the country facing its third wave of COVID-19.



A total of 519 people were detained on Saturday for disobeying the CMCO. Of those detained, 209 did not practice social distancing, while another 126 were caught not wearing face masks, he said.

Other offences include business owners not providing registration facilities for customers and operating beyond permitted hours.

Of those detained, 511 were given compound notices, four were remanded while the rest were released on bail, he said.



