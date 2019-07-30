Sultan Abdullah formally installed as Malaysia's new king

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Pahang, Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, was installed as the 16th king of Malaysia on Tuesday (Jul 30) in a ceremony steeped in Malay royal customs and traditions, formally marking his five-year reign as the head of state.

Sultan Abdullah, who turned 60 on the same day, was clad in the official ceremonial dress named the Muskat – a long black robe adorned with golden embroidery.

His consort Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, meanwhile, was dressed in an ivory white attire and matching scarf.

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah kissing a copy of the Koran beside Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah during his royal coronation at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: AFP/Malaysia's Department of Information/Najib Mohaini)

Around 700 guests, comprising the Malay rulers, Cabinet ministers and foreign dignitaries attended the ceremony that was broadcast live on state television.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al-Nahyan, arriving in Kuala Lumpur on Jul 30, 2019 to attend the installation of Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the 16th Malaysian King. (Photo: Bernama)

Among the notable foreign guests included Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al-Nahyan and Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Sultan Abdullah was proclaimed the sixth Sultan of Pahang on Jan 15, succeeding his father. He was subsequently elected as the 16th king at a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers on Jan 24 and was sworn in on Jan 31.



His coronation came after the abdication of Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V in January.

