Malaysian NGO calls for mandatory jail sentence as alcohol poisoning deaths hit 36

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) has called on the government to introduce a mandatory jail sentence for those who sell smuggled or adulterated alcohol, as the death toll from an alcohol poisoning case rose to 36.



The non-governmental organisation’s senior vice chairman Lee Lam Thye said on Sunday (Sep 23) that the existing laws should be amended as alcohol outlets were mushrooming and operating with insufficient monitoring by the authorities.



Advertisement

"I believe that the lack of control of alcohol sales has led to the latest methanol poisoning cases since, as has been reported, many shops are still selling cheap smuggled or adulterated alcohol," he said in a statement.



Lee added that Malaysians should help the authorities to address the issues related to excessive alcohol consumption, such family problems, failing grades among students, road accidents and fights.



Lee said he hoped that the relevant authorities would conduct more frequent checks on all premises selling alcoholic beverages, as well as track down shops selling illicit liquor.



Police said the victims in the Klang Valley alcohol poisoning case are believed to have consumed two brands of whiskey and a brand of beer bought from various shops. Local reports have identified the three brands as Mandalay Whiskey, King Fisher Beer and Grand Royal Whiskey.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest fatality was reported in Perak on Saturday.

Perak health authorities added that a Malaysian man remains in critical condition at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.



The number of fatalities reported due to toxic alcohol poisoning so far were 24 in Selangor, nine in Kuala Lumpur and three in Perak.



Authorities have raided hundreds of shops in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, and seized huge stashes of alcohol as they sought to take the tainted alcohol off the market.



At least nine people have been arrested so far.

