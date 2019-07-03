Nursery where boy allegedly raped 4-year-old girl will be shut down: Malaysian DPM Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: The nursery where a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the babysitter's 12-year-old son will be shut down, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on Wednesday (Jul 3).

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, told reporters at the parliament lobby that the nursery in Batu Gajah, Perak, is unregistered.

“The nursery was taking care of eight children, and Welfare Department officers are now seeing how to care for the best interests of the other children as well as the victim," she was quoted as saying by the Star.



“And we are in the process of shutting down the nursery."



On Tuesday, police said a 12-year-old boy had admitted to raping a four-year-old girl three times since May, after being influenced by porn videos he watched on a mobile phone.



The rapes came to light when the girl complained of pain in her private parts, and the doctor who examined her advised her mother to alert the police.

It was reported that the eight children in the unregistered nursery were between two and 11 years old. The victim had been under the babysitter's care since October 2017.

Dr Wan Azizah said the incident shed light on the need for her ministry to be stricter in monitoring unregistered nurseries in the country.

She also advised parents to monitor and control their kids’ mobile device usage to make sure that they are not exposed to negative content, such as pornography. Cases of moral decadence can be attributed to the influence of the Internet, she said.

“If (parents) want to give smartphones to children, don’t do so without parental control," Dr Wan Azizah added.