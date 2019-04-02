Malaysia opposition stage Parliament walkout after MP ejected for calling minister 'pondan'

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition lawmakers staged a walkout after one of their Members of Parliament (MPs) was ejected for labelling Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng a "pondan" (transvestite or sissy) on Tuesday (Apr 2) in Parliament.

Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) MP for Pengkalan Chepa, had interrupted Lim as the minister was wrapping up the debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill.

Earlier during the debate, Ahmad Marzuk had raised the issue of the open tender system, which he claimed was open to all races and therefore threatened the future of Bumiputera contractors.

Lim rejected the claim, explaining that the open tender system was not open to all contractors and allows only the best among the Bumiputera contractors to be selected.

"The Pengkalan Chepa MP is playing on sentiments, this is not true," he said.

However, as Lim was winding up the debate, he was interrupted by Ahmad Marzuk, who insisted on providing Lim with evidence that Bumiputera contracts were being handed out to all races.

Lim then brushed him off and told him to present his proof later outside Parliament, causing Ahmad Marzuk to declare "I'm a man not a 'pondan' like the Bagan MP".

Ahmad Marzuk refused to retract the word despite being ordered to do so and was subsequently ejected from Parliament by Deputy Speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon, prompting members of PAS and Barisan Nasional (BN) to walk out in solidarity.

For his transgression, Ahmad Marzuk was banned from Parliament for two days.

"Parliamentary debates are being watched by the world. People are observing whether our facts are accurate or not," he told The Star.

"Therefore, the right word to use here is 'tak jantan' (not man enough ) … When a minister does not want to give an explanation, this means that he is afraid.

"Being afraid isn't a manly trait. As a man, we fight and are brave because we speak based on facts," he said.



The policy stage of the Bill was passed on Tuesday and will be debated at the committee stage on Wednesday.

Lim, when tabling the bill and the motion for the second reading, said the additional expenditure involved RM15.5 billion (US$3.79 billion) for development and RM4.1 billion (US$1 billion) as operating expenditure.