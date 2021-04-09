Pakatan Harapan names Anwar as prime minister candidate, says open to working with other parties

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has endorsed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the coalition's prime minister candidate for the next general election.

In a document entitled "Port Dickson Resolution" released on Friday (Apr 9), PH added that it was also open to negotiations and cooperation with any party.



"The Pakatan Harapan leaders' retreat in Port Dickson on Apr 8 and 9 decided that Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will lead the 15th general election campaign and then be named as the candidate for Malaysian prime minister," the document read.

The coalition also urged Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to immediately advise the king to reconvene parliament and end the state of emergency, which was declared in January when the public healthcare system was said to be at its breaking point.

The declaration has led to the parliament being suspended, while the executive and judiciary branches continue to function.



Although the next general election is only due in 2023, Mr Muhyiddin has promised to dissolve parliament once the COVID-19 pandemic is over in response to criticisms over the legitimacy of his administration.

Mr Muhyiddin was appointed the prime minister last year following a power tussle in Putrajaya, which saw the collapse of the PH government.



Mr Anwar had claimed in September last year that he had a "strong, formidable, convincing majority" to form the next government, while United Malays National Organisation president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had then said the party would not stop its MPs from backing Mr Anwar as prime minister.



"We are taking an open stance in negotiating and cooperating with any party, based on the principles and agenda of reform in the interest of the people," the Port Dickson Resolution read.

"We will embark on a series of roadshows to the states to brief the people on Pakatan Harapan's stance and offers on the issues concerning the people's economy, political stability and the COVID-19 pandemic crisis," it added.

The document also stated that PH is a "dynamic, democratic and pragmatic political alliance" that is ready to shoulder the responsibility of "restoring the country after the next general election".

The Pakatan Harapan leaders' retreat was held at Port Dickson on Apr 8 and Apr 9, 2021. (Photo: PKR)

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) communications chief Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that the two-day PH retreat was attended by the coalition's three main party leaders - Mr Anwar as PKR president, Democratic Action Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.



Also present were members of the PH presidential council, Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari, Negeri Sembilan Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

