Pakatan Harapan to appeal king's decision to pick Muhyiddin Yassin as PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Former ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) said on Saturday (Feb 29) it intends to appeal the Malaysian king's decision to pick Mr Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s eighth prime minister.

The coalition said it believes that former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad still commands the support of the majority of MPs, and should be reinstated as the head of government.

PH has about 112 signed statutory declarations in support of Dr Mahathir as of 4pm, the Star reported, citing Mr Salahuddin Ayub, the deputy president of Parti Amanah Negara – one of PH's three component parties.

“We have been gathering the details, including the statutory declarations,” he said.

Mr Salahuddin was speaking to reporters at the entrance of Yayasan Albukhary building, where the coalition's leaders were said to be meeting Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir's shock resignation on Monday plunged the country into political turmoil. The king accepted his resignation and appointed him the interim prime minister.

On Saturday morning, political leaders took turns to meet the monarch to present their preferred prime minister candidate, after he said he could not identify any parliamentarian who commands the majority following a two-day consultation with all MPs.

Mr Muhyiddin, who pulled Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia out of PH, had partnered with Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and others in a bid to form a new government.

PH initially said on Wednesday it would nominate Mr Anwar Ibrahim, after Dr Mahathir put forth a proposal to form a unity government that cuts across party lines.

In a twist of events, PH announced on Saturday that it would back Dr Mahathir to be the prime minister again.



The palace issued a statement in the afternoon saying that the king has found that Mr Muhyiddin likely commands the support of the majority of MPs.

Mr Salahuddin said the PH would appeal.

“There’s no deadline to appeal but we will try,” he said, according to the Malaysian Insight.

Mr Muhyiddin Yassin (fourth from left) has been named as Malaysia's eighth prime minister on Feb 29, 2020. (Photo: Facebook/Perikatan Nasional)

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said Mr Muhyiddin has the support of 114 out of 222 MPs.

“That is no longer a minority government,” he was quoted as saying by the Malaysian Insight.

Describing Mr Muhyiddin’s appointment as the “best achievement” PAS has reaped from its cooperation with UMNO, Mr Takiyuddin said the two parties are now the biggest component in the new government.

PAS has 18 MPs while UMNO has 39.



In a Facebook video, Mr Muhyiddin said he managed to get the numbers thanks to MPs from Bersatu, BN, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak, as well as a few independent MPs.

“This is a big burden and responsibility that we have to shoulder,” he said.

