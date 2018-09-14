Pakatan Harapan government needs to review some pledges in manifesto: PM Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan government needs to review some of the pledges in its manifesto because there are some constraints in fulfilling them, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday (Sep 14).

He said if these were to be fulfilled, it would result in a great loss to the nation that he insisted is now grappling with various problems left behind by the previous government.

“That is why we need to review these pledges, which were made because we believed we would lose in the 14th general election.

“But we won, now they have come back to haunt us,” he told a media conference after chairing a meeting of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Supreme Council.

The prime minister, who is also Bersatu chairman, however, did not disclose which were the pledges and whether they referred to the 10 that were to be fulfilled in 100 days of taking power.