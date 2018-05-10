Mahathir invited to form next federal government in Malaysia: National palace

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's national palace on Thursday (May 10) evening refuted allegations that the King, Sultan Muhammad V, had delayed the appointment of Mahathir Mohamad as the new prime minister, following the Pakatan Harapan coalition's unexpected election victory.

"His Majesty (has) consented to swear Tun Dr Mahathir in as Prime Minister at 9.30pm today," Istana Negara said in a press statement.

"Istana Negara strongly refutes any allegation that His Majesty The Yang di-Pertuan Agong XV Sultan Muhammad V delayed the appointment of Tun Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister," the statement said.

"His Majesty the King has faithfully carried out his duties and functions in accordance with the Federal Constitution in appointing Tun Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister. His Majesty the King strongly supports and respects the democratic process and the wishes of his subjects," the statement added.

Istana Negara said that it received a letter from the component members of Pakatan Harapan at 1.38pm on Thursday supporting the appointment of Mahathir as Malaysia's seventh prime minister.

The king, after verifying the documents, met with Wan Azizah, Muhyiddin Yassin, Lim Guan Eng and Mohamad Sabu at 5pm at the palace.

After interviewing them and listening to their views, the king then decided to invite Mahathir to form the next federal government, the statement said.

"His Majesty looks forward to working with Tun Dr Mahathir and his administration for the betterment of our nation and all its people," the statement said.