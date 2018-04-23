Malaysia police release images of suspects in Palestinian professor shooting

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police on Monday (Apr 23) released sketches of the two men suspected of shooting Palestinian professor Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh in Kuala Lumpur.

The 35-year-old university lecturer, who comes from a prominent Hamas family in Gaza, was gunned down outside his apartment block on Saturday at about 6am.



Footage from a closed-circuit television camera near the scene showed the two assailants waiting for about 20 minutes for the lecturer to emerge from the condominium, said the police.



Twenty gun shots were fired by the suspects, Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi told reporters, adding that 14 bullets were found on the victim following a post-mortem.

KPN @Fuzi_Harun menunjukkan lakaran wajah dua suspek yang dipercayai menembak mati warga Palestin, Dr Fadi di Setapak, Sabtu lepas. pic.twitter.com/OmSFTxKEXI — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) April 23, 2018

The images of the suspects are based on descriptions by witnesses, said the police chief. He described them as fair-skinned, about 180cm tall and well-built, with distinct European or Middle Eastern features.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both suspects were believed to be riding BMW GS or Kawasaki Versys motorcycles, the police added, appealing for eyewitnesses to come forward.



Authorities are not sure if the men are still in Malaysia. "We cant close off our exits and we don't have any other information apart from the photofit," said the police chief.

20 gun shots were fired , two suspects said to be fair skinned , well built with distinct European or middle eastern feature escaped in a bike that could be BMW GS or Kawasaki Versys . Msia police are urging public with more info to come forward pic.twitter.com/GGgCnCYxjT — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) April 23, 2018

Relatives of the professor have blamed Israel's Mossad spy agency for the killing.

Israel's defence minister on Sunday dismissed claims the agency was behind the assassination of a Palestinian scientist in Malaysia, suggesting instead that his killing was a "settling of accounts".

Additional reporting by Melissa Goh