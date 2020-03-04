Malaysia parliament meeting postponed to May 18: Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s next parliament sitting has been pushed back by two months to May 18, following a change in federal government last week.

Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said on Wednesday (Mar 4) that he has received a letter signed by the prime minister on the new dates of the meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The government has decided that the first meeting of the third session of the 14th parliament session, originally scheduled for Mar 9, 2020, has been postponed to May 18, 2020,” he said in a statement.

The House will sit for 15 days between May 18 and Jun 23, he added.

The second and third meeting will be held from Jul 27 to Aug 27 and Sep 28 to Nov 26 respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The postponement comes after Mr Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed by the king as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister, replacing Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who resigned last Monday.

A new coalition, formed by Mr Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, United Malays National Organisation, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia and others, has taken over federal power from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

A palace statement issued last Saturday stated that the king has found Mr Muhyiddin, the Pagoh Member of Parliament, likely commanded the majority of the House.



This is disputed by Dr Mahathir, who claims that he commands a majority.

On Sunday, PH called for parliament to convene on Mar 9 as scheduled so that lawmakers can express officially whether they support Mr Muhyiddin.