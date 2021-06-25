Malaysian parliament speaker, senate president propose hybrid sitting in late August or early September

KUALA LUMPUR: A hybrid parliament meeting could be held at the end of August or the first week of September, said the heads of Malaysia's Upper and Lower Houses.

In a statement on Friday (Jun 25), Senate President Ratis Yatim and House of Representatives Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said a special steering committee set up by the parliament office has looked into the technologies and methodologies required for hybrid proceedings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In general, a hybrid meeting will involve the physical presence of at least 26 Members of Parliament (MPs) to fulfill the quorum requirements in the House of Representatives and 10 senators in the Senate,” the statement read.

“The rest have the option of attending in person (based on meeting requirements set by the National Security Council or Health Ministry at the time of the meeting) or online,” it added.

While the committee is committed to ensuring that the hybrid meetings are ready to be held as soon as possible, both leaders said preparations are needed in terms of legislation, management, technical capabilities and others.

Should all legal issues be ironed out by the end of July, a special parliament meeting could be held in early August to approve the measures of a hybrid parliament meeting, the statement read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amendments to the Standing Orders would be among the issues to be discussed in this special meeting.

Trial runs and training for parliament staff, MPs and senators would follow.

“It is expected that the hybrid parliament meeting could be held around the end of August or the first week of September 2021 at the latest," the statement read.

Malaysia's Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz, standing left, delivers the 2021 budget speech at parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, on Nov 6, 2020. (Photo: AP)

Advertisement

Federal parliamentary sessions and state legislative assemblies have not sat since King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah declared a state of emergency on Jan 12 to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The state of emergency was scheduled to last until Aug 1 or earlier depending on the state of coronavirus infections.



The suspension of parliament was seen as a move that helped prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin avoid an immediate challenge to his razor-thin majority in the august house.

Opposition leaders have pleaded with the king against extending the state of emergency and called for parliament to reconvene.

On Jun 16, Istana Negara issued a statement for parliamentary sittings to reconvene as soon as possible, after the king chaired a special rulers' conference.

On the same day, the Malay rulers also released a statement saying there was no need to extend the state of emergency beyond Aug 1. The rulers were also of the opinion that legislative assemblies in their respective states should also convene as soon as possible.

Some states are moving towards reconvening their respective legislatures soon. In contrast, the federal government has earlier indicated that parliament could reconvene in September or October this year, during the third phase of a national recovery plan.

Last weekend, the prime minister said a committee comprising government and opposition representatives has been formed to look into important aspects before parliament is reconvened.

He said that the committee will consider whether the sitting would be a hybrid or a physical parliamentary sitting.

Adding that the government had to look into all matters to avoid problems after the implementation, Mr Muhyiddin stressed that he had no intention to delay the reconvening of parliament.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

