Malaysia’s next parliamentary sitting on Mar 9 could be postponed: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s next parliamentary sitting could be postponed, said Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof on Sunday (Mar 1).

According to Malaysian media reports, the speaker said it would probably not start on Mar 9.

“I will be officially communicating with the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) tomorrow (on the new date),” he reportedly said on Sunday.

Mr Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister on Sunday morning, following a week of political upheaval.

On Saturday, a palace statement said that the king, after meeting all members of parliament (MPs), has found that the parliamentarian who was likely to command the majority is Mr Muhyiddin, the Pagoh MP.

On Saturday evening, Dr Mahathir Mohamad insisted that he still commanded the support of the majority of parliamentarians in the House.

He has called for an early parliamentary sitting so that the MPs can indicate officially whether they support Mr Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Pakatan Harapan claimed on Sunday that Dr Mahathir commands the support of 112 MPs, out of 222 seats in parliament.