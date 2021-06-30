Malaysian parliament leaders propose special sitting before Aug 1, following king's decree

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Senate President Rais Yatim and House of Representatives Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun on Wednesday (Jun 30) proposed that a special sitting be held before Aug 1, following a decree by the king.

The parliament leaders made the proposal to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin following their audience with King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mr Azhar and Mr Rais said the king had decreed for parliament to convene before Aug 1 during the meeting.

“Both the Senate president and Dewan Rakyat speaker, as well as their respective deputies uphold His Majesty’s decree and have pledged the parliament’s commitment and preparedness to hold parliament sitting as decreed by the king,” according to the statement issued by the Malaysian Parliament.

Mr Muhyiddin was admitted to hospital earlier on Wednesday morning, having suffered from diarrhoea since Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Previously, Mr Rais and Mr Azhar had said a hybrid parliament meeting could be held at the end of August or in the first week of September.

In a statement on Jun 25, the two leaders said a special steering committee set up by the parliament office has looked into the technology and methodologies required for hybrid proceedings.

“In general, a hybrid meeting will involve the physical presence of at least 26 Members of Parliament (MPs) to fulfil the quorum requirements in the House of Representatives and 10 senators in the Senate,” the statement read.

“The rest have the option of attending in person (based on meeting requirements set by the National Security Council or Health Ministry at the time of the meeting) or online,” it added.

In preparation for the parliament reopening, COVID-19 vaccination for more than 400 staff members began on Wednesday at several vaccination centres in Putrajaya.

"We want to ensure that every parliament staff gets proper protection against the COVID-19 infection," said Coordinating Minister for the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin at a press conference.

He said the vaccination also covered cleaning and catering staff members at the parliament, as well as workers who will accompany members of parliament to both the upper and lower houses.

VACCINES SHIPMENTS

In another development, Mr Khairy said Malaysia would receive 1 million doses of Astrazeneca vaccine from the Japanese government on Thursday and another 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from the United States on Friday.

He expressed Malaysia’s appreciation for the vaccine, saying that the shipments symbolised confidence in the country’s fight against COVID-19 and support for the global immunisation programme.

The vaccine contribution will intensify the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme and help Malaysia achieve the threshold value outlined in the National Recovery Plan, said Mr Khairy.

He added that several large vaccination centres will also start operating at higher rates on Wednesday with the implementation of the second dose injection.

Among them, the KLCC vaccination centre will increase its capacity to 8,000 doses daily, while the Setia City vaccination centre will administer 6,000 doses per day.

“All the facilities involved are prepared to accommodate higher vaccination rates to ensure smooth operation and avoid congestion," said Mr Khairy.

