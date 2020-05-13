Malaysia's parliament sitting on May 18 will only feature royal address: Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's parliament sitting on May 18 will only convene for a speech by the Malaysian king, speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff said on Wednesday (May 13).

This could mean that Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposed vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will not see the light of the day in this sitting.



In a media statement, Mr Mohamad Ariff said he received a letter from Mr Muhyiddin, the leader of the House, informing him that the government has made the decision to change the meeting agenda since the spread of COVID-19 has not abated fully.



The speaker outlined that the speech by King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is scheduled for 10am and there will be no meeting after the speech.

"This amendment is in line with the Parliament's Standing Orders 11(2) and 15(2)," Mr Mohamad Ariff said.

It was reported previously that the one-day sitting would feature a royal address, followed by government motions and bills.

Last Friday, the speaker announced that he had accepted Dr Mahathir’s motion for a vote of no-confidence against Mr Muhyiddin, which stated that the latter does not have the confidence of the majority of the Members of Parliament.



However, it was not spelt out in the Friday statement whether the motion would be debated in the upcoming one-day sitting on May 18.



This will be the current government's first parliament sitting since Mr Muhyiddin replaced Dr Mahathir as the prime minister on Mar 1, following a week of power struggle in Putrajaya.