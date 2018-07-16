Parliament walkout not the right way to protest: Khairy Jamaluddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The mass walkout by opposition MPs at Malaysia's parliament sitting on Monday (Jul 16) was not the right way to protest, said Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin.

Malaysia's first parliament session since the May 9 general election earlier was marred by opposition MPs walking out in protest against the appointment of the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, or parliament.



Former UMNO Youth chief Khairy, along with Kimanis MP Anifah Aman, did not join their opposition colleagues and stayed on until the swearing-in of the MPs.



Speaking to reporters, Khairy said his colleagues could have voiced out their objections during the debate after the official opening of the 14th Parliament on Tuesday or through the Standing Orders.

“Today was for the swearing-in of MPs, so we should respect the august house and also the (swearing-in) ceremony. We can be good examples.

“How we want to make our objections known can be done during debate tomorrow or via the Standing Orders on Wednesday.”

"In my opinion, it's much better if today we respect the ceremony and not do anything that will damage Barisan Nasional's (BN) image as a credible opposition," he added.

When asked if he thought he would face any repercussions for not joining the walkout, Khairy said he was not sure.



"I made a decision that I felt was right in order to respect the swearing-in ceremony."



Anifah in a statement later said he respected her colleagues' views but felt there was no need for him to participate in the walkout.



BN MPs led by opposition leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS MPs staged the walkout to show their dissatisfaction over the process of choosing retired Court of Appeal judge Mohamad Ariff Yusof as the new Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.

The 69-year-old was proclaimed as the ninth Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and was the only candidate for the position.

Had there been other candidates, the voting process by MPs would have followed.



WALKOUT WAS MERE PLAY-ACTING: MAHATHIR

UMNO's information chief Shamsul Anuar Nasarah later released a statement saying the Pakatan Harapan government did not follow parliament rules, claiming they had evidence of this.

Parliament rules state that the secretary needs to be informed in writing of the proposed choice of Speaker 14 days ahead of the meeting.



"We see clear violations of such rules," said the statement.

"Hence, the walkout by UMNO and other opposition partners aims to deliver the message that Pakatan Harapan has violated the laws and regulations of the Dewan Rakyat. And we do not want to be involved in the breaking of rules."

He added that the opposition was hoping to receive an explanation from Pakatan Harapan on the matter.

"As the opposition, we would like to suggest, among other things, for this parliamentary session to be postponed to another date so that the rules can be followed."

"We are disappointed that Pakatan Harapan is still commencing the session in violation of the laws and regulations of the Dewan Rakyat as it does not comply with the rules," he added.



Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad described the walkout as pure theatrics.

"That's 'sandiwara' (theatre). For the first time, the ex-prime minister walked out of the Dewan Rakyat, so now he knows what it means when people staged a walkout before," he said, referring to Najib Razak who also participated in the walkout.



Mahathir also denied the opposition's claim that the government had backdated Mohamad Ariff's nomination letter, saying that it was prepared earlier.

On the Pakatan Harapan manifesto that the Dewan Rakyat Speaker should be appointed from among its MPs, Mahathir said that for certain reasons it could not adhere to the manifesto.

He noted that the manifesto was more of a guidance.

"Sometimes, we can do things and sometimes we find that we cannot do (things), so we have to be practical-minded. But I think the public likes to have somebody who's not related to any party (as the Speaker)," he said.