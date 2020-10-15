PAS urges ruling coalition allies to maintain support for PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Islam Se-Malaysia on Thursday (Oct 15) rallied its partners in the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition to continue supporting Prime Minster Muhyiddin Yassin.

This came after the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) said that it might withdraw its support for PN.

PAS' secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said in a statement on Thursday that the parties which make up the PN government should act collectively and responsibly for the sake of the people.

“PAS would firstly like to convey our thanks to the king for being able to resolve any conflict, including politics, to the point of bringing calm, harmony and stability to the country.



“We are confident that the king has acted in accordance to his prerogative and discretion as provided by the Federal Constitution and laws on the concept of constitutional monarchy,” he said.



He was referring to the king's appointment of Mr Muhyiddin to take over as the prime minister in March after the sudden resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Takiyuddin, who is also a minister in the prime minister's department, said those who have been entrusted to form the government under the leadership of Mr Muhyiddin should do so effectively.

"PAS urges the parties which have been entrusted to form His Majesty's Government, now led by Mr Muhyiddin as prime minister, be given full support without hindrance to enable this government to function well and effectively.

“The Cabinet made up of Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, PAS and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah should act collectively and responsibly to prioritise and focus on the welfare of the people, especially in this challenging period where all parties are working hard to contain the spread of COVID-19 as well as restore the country's badly hit economy," he said.



Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Takiyuddin Hassan. (File photo: Bernama)

On Tuesday, UMNO announced after its political bureau meeting that it is considering whether to withdraw its support for the PN government.

The party also said that it will set new terms in writing to continue its political cooperation with the ruling coalition.



A statement by party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said: "All state UMNO liaison body chairmen and Supreme Council members, including those undergoing quarantine, agree with the decision."

Mr Ahmad Maslan said the meeting also suggested to the Muafakat Nasional (MN) steering committee that MN be immediately registered as a legitimate political coalition.

MN is a coalition formed by former political enemies PAS and UMNO in September 2019.

When asked if UMNO would pull out immediately from PN if the coalition refuses to accept the new terms, Mr Ahmad Maslan said further discussions would be held.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has claimed he has the support of more than 120 Members of Parliament, adding that that the king would be calling on party heads for input and to confirm the documents submitted by the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president.

However, Istana Negara said on Tuesday that Mr Anwar did not produce a list of names of those backing him during a royal audience.

Police said on Thursday that they have summoned Mr Anwar to assist investigations into a viral list of federal lawmakers allegedly backing his bid to become prime minister.

