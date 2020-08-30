31-year-old man arrested after wife is pushed out of car in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Penang: Police in Malaysia have arrested a man who is believed to have assaulted and pushed his wife out of a car along a major thoroughfare in the city of George Town on Saturday (Aug 29).

In a widely circulated video of the incident, the victim's leg can be seen dangling out of the front passenger seat door, which is swung wide open.

She is heard screaming as the car swerves between lanes. Several vehicles sound their horn at the car.

It eventually comes to a stop at the end of Jalan Lim Chwee Leong, where the woman is pushed out of the car and left on the road.

Northeast district police chief assistant commissioner Soffian Santong said the woman, a 26-year-old factory worker, made a police report after the incident.

"In the 7.45pm incident, the victim was in a Suzuki Swift, driven by her husband and while moving along Jalan Magazine, an argument erupted," Mr Santong said in a statement on Sunday.

The man, 31, was arrested at 12.15am.

Mr Santong said the woman suffered minor injuries on her face and mouth. The couple have one child.

The police have seized the car.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, who is unemployed, has previous criminal records.