Pump prices in Malaysia to fall across the board

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price for petrol and diesel in Malaysia will be lowered across the board for a period of one week, effective from Saturday (Jan 5), said the finance ministry.

Between Jan 5 and 11, RON97 and RON95 petrol will be 27 sen (S$0.08) cheaper, at RM2.23 per litre and RM1.93 per litre respectively.

The price of diesel will drop by 14 sen to RM2.04 per litre.

“The announcement of retail prices will be made every Friday and comes into effect from Saturday to (the next) Friday,” said finance minister Lim Guan Eng in a statement on Friday.

“It must be stressed that these new prices take into account commissions or petrol station operators’ margins, as approved by the Cabinet on Jan 2, 2019," he was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.

NEW WEEKLY PRICING MECHANISM

Last month, Lim announced that the government would adjust and reduce the retail price of petroleum products on Jan 1.

Lim also said Putrajaya will be moving to a weekly float system – instead of a monthly float mechanism – to determine pump prices from January.

This will allow consumers to benefit faster from reductions in the global market price of crude oil, the minister said.

The announcement led to negative feedback from petrol dealers. Among other concerns, they said the weekly float system may result in dealers buying their stock at a higher price, only to sell it for less if prices dropped the next week.

This sparked fears of fuel shortage if petrol stations chose not to restock.

On Dec 31, the government said the retail prices of fuel would remain unchanged for the first week of 2019.

"The cabinet’s decision to readjust the price of petroleum has taken into account the views of all parties involved, including from the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia, which met with (Prime Minister) Dr Mahathir Mohamad," Lim said on Friday.