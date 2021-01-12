Malaysian company signs deal to purchase, manufacture China's Sinovac vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Media tour at Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in Beijing
A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in Beijing, China on Sep 24, 2020. (Photo: Reuers/Thomas Peter)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian pharmaceutical group Pharmaniaga has signed an agreement with China's Sinovac to purchase ready-to-fill COVID-19 vaccines and later to manufacture the vaccine domestically, it said on Tuesday.

Pharmaniaga said in a filing to the bourse that the company will carry out a fill-and-finish process of the vaccine in Malaysia, and will subsequently enter into local manufacturing, under license from Sinovac for its technology and know-how.

"This will also help Pharmaniaga in long-term partnerships, including technology transfer to grow the sector in Malaysia," the company said.

Malaysia has been in talks to secure a total of 23.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac and another Chinese manufacturer CanSino Biologics, and from Russia's Gamaleya Institute, the maker of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Southeast Asian nation has also procured coronavirus vaccines from US and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as British-Swedish biopharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

Source: Reuters/aj

