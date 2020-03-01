No sacking of members who supported Azmin Ali: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Several Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders who were earlier seen supporting former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali and his group would not be sacked from the party.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said the party accepted the explanation of several leaders concerned who claimed they were cheated and betrayed.



Last week, the party had sacked Azmin and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who was aligned to him. Almost simultaneously, Azmin, Zuraida and nine other PKR MPs announced their resignation from the party.



The sackings came amid political turmoil that led to Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigning on Monday.

On Sunday, Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia' eighth Prime Minister after a week of tussling among political factions on who was to become the country's next leader.

“No, no, They are not leaving the party. I accept (their explanations) that they are still loyal. In the meeting, they said they supported them but did not know of the coalition with PAS, UMNO or wished to betray the party, so we are not blaming the supporters.

"They admitted they were duped by the game of several leaders, so I need to defuse the situation to strengthen the party,” he told reporters after chairing a special meeting with PKR members of Parliament and assemblymen.

Among those present were PKR vice-president Tian Chua, Wanita chief Haniza Mohamed Talha, deputy Wanita chief Daroyah Alwi and Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin.

Anwar said PKR decided to continue with the party's stand to focus on the people's agenda, defending justice and to stop the robbery of public assets.

When asked whether his position as the eighth prime minister was stolen from him, Anwar said he accepted the fact.

"I mean clearly there was treachery, but as I have said we have to move on. I was magnanimous enough to accept that we need to form this understanding with Tun M (Dr Mahathir Mohamad)," he said.