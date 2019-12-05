PKR members who attend alternative assembly to be expelled: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members who try to sabotage the party's National Congress this weekend by attending separate assemblies will face expulsion, party president Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday (Dec 5).



He said that stern action will be taken against the renegade members, adding that any attempt to sabotage party unity is a major offence.



“So far, there is nothing (separate congress). There was a minor attempt. I want to clarify that since three days ago, 83 per cent of the delegates promised attendance in Melaka (National Congress) and if there is any at all, only about 10 per cent (to the separate congress)," said the Port Dickson lawmaker.



“I hope there is none (who will attend the separate congress) ... Those present will be expelled,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Mr Anwar said the focus now was to strengthen PKR and bind the party to the agenda of the people’s struggles.



“I am most thankful and impacted because whatever negative perception on the congress had passed ... The party will eventually strengthen and I can lead a strong party.



“Now the people’s problems are numerous and we have to resolve these problems,” he said.

There have been signs of infighting within PKR.

In particular, Mr Anwar is believed to be at odds with PKR’s deputy president Azmin Ali, with the latter choosing to stay away from several important party events recently.

Anwar Ibrahim (right) and Azmin Ali. (File photo: Bernama)

Last month, Mr Azmin, who is also the economic affairs minister, drew Mr Anwar’s ire after he reportedly met some opposition figures in his residence to discuss how to shore up support for Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

This came after calls for Dr Mahathir to step down and hand over to Mr Anwar after Pakatan Harapan was soundly defeated in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Mr Azmin’s faction is also rumoured to be behind an alternative assembly.



On Thursday, Mr Anwar noted that he met his deputy the day before.

“The meeting was normal just like any meeting where the deputy president attended ... he gave several opinions ... the meeting was normal and the situation was good and positive,” he said.

