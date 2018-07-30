Malaysia PM Mahathir appointed chairman of sovereign wealth fund Khazanah

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been appointed chairman of the board of Khazanah Nasional Berhad, with immediate effect, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday (Jul 30) in a statement.

Mohamed Azmin Ali, Mohd Hassan Marican, Sukhdave Singh and Goh Ching Yin have also been appointed directors of the sovereign wealth fund.

The appointment of the managing director of Khazanah Nasional would be announced at a later date, added the statement.

Nine directors of Khazanah Nasional, including its managing director Azman Mokhtar and executive committee chairman Nor Md Yusof, resigned on Jul 26 to allow the new government to decide on the leadership of the fund.

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak resigned as chairman of Khazanah in May after his Barisan Nasional coalition lost in the general election to the Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan coalition.



Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has said that funds from Khazanah were used by the previous government to meet some liabilities of the scandal-plagued state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Last week, all nine Khazanah board members resigned in response to Mahathir's criticism of the management of government-linked companies

