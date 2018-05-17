Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad appointed education minister in new cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been appointed the nation's education minister, he told a press conference on Thursday (May 17).

Deputy prime minister designate Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was appointed as minister for welfare and women's affairs. Mahathir also said he hoped to announce more cabinet ministers either on Friday or over the weekend.

Advertisement

Former deputy chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Mohd Shukri Abdul, will be its new head. A task force, which will involve the defence and home affairs ministers, to look into issues of the Indian community, women and the indigenous, will be formed and headed by Mahathir himself.



When asked why he wanted the education portfolio, Dr Mahathir joked: "Because many people in Malaysia seem to be uneducated."

He also said that 13 ministers will be sworn in on Monday.

Last week, Dr Mahathir appointed Lim Guan Eng as finance minister, Muhyiddin Yassin as home affairs minister and Mohammad Sabu as defence minister.

Advertisement