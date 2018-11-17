Malaysia PM Mahathir says globalisation needs fixing

PORT MORESBY: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday (Nov 17) said nations needed to reevaluate globalisation and economic integration because it was leaving some people behind and fuelling inequality.

Speaking at the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea, Mahathir called for a more level playing field on trade between rich nations and the developing world.

"The benefits of free and fair trade and economic integration have been ruptured, exemplified by Brexit and trade wars between major economies," Mahathir said.

"The trade war between the US and China has amplified further the disruption to our trade and commerce."

