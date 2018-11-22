Malaysia PM Mahathir stands by claim UMNO tried to woo Pakatan Harapan MPs on election night

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday (Nov 22) stood by his recent claim that United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) attempted to woo Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition elected representatives into its fold following the 14th general election.

Their effort, Dr Mahathir said, was futile as the leaders did not take the bait.

Dr Mahathir reiterated that PH’s victory on May 9 should have been announced at 8.30pm but it was delayed due to efforts by UMNO and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) to woo several Malay Members of Parliament.

“UMNO intended to work with PAS to attract some Malay representatives from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to form the government.

“But the plan was unsuccessful because they failed to persuade the representatives from PH, either PKR or Bersatu, to cross over,” he said.

Dr Mahathir added that following an insufficient number of seats, the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition had to concede defeat and recognise PH’s victory.

Earlier on Thursday, former prime minister Najib Razak had said in an interview that he did not give any instructions to “buy over” Pakatan Harapan members to establish a Malay-Muslim government on the night of May 9.

Najib, who is also former UMNO president, was reported as saying that he did not know if there was any involvement of other parties in the alleged attempt.

In an interview with the Mekong Review magazine published last month, Dr Mahathir revealed that there were behind-the-scenes political "manoeuvring" to woo Malay-Muslim representatives to cross over and form the government.

This allegedly occurred several hours before the official results of the 14th general election was announced that same night.