Malaysia PM Mahathir to make 2-day official visit to Thailand

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will make a two-day official visit to Thailand from Wednesday (Oct 24).

During the visit, Dr Mahathir will meet Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and attend an official dinner.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the trip is part of Dr Mahathir's introductory visits to neighbouring Southeast Asian countries since he became prime minister in May.



The Ministry said the visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.



"It would also allow Malaysia to highlight the government's current policies and its stand, particularly on issues of mutual concern," it said.



The Ministry added that the visit is expected to add momentum to the southern Thailand peace dialogue process.

The Malaysian government recently appointed former Inspector-General of Police Abdul Rahim Mohd Noor as the new facilitator for the peace talks.



On the economic front, the Ministry said Malaysia's total trade with Thailand in 2017 rose 18.4 per cent to RM98.7 billion (US$23.7 billion) from RM86.46 billion in 2016.



Thailand is Malaysia's fifth largest trading partner and the second largest among the ASEAN countries after Singapore.



From the Thai perspective, Malaysia is Thailand's largest trading partner among the ASEAN countries and the fourth largest among its trading partners in the world.



During the visit, Dr Mahathir will be accompanied by his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, as well as Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and International Trade and Industry Minister Ignatius Darell Leiking.