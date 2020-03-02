Malaysia PM Muhyiddin congratulates BN's Hasni for Johor Chief Minister appointment

KUALA LUMPUR: New Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has congratulated Barisan Nasional's (BN) Hasni Mohammad for his appointment as Chief Minister of Johor.



In a press statement released on Monday afternoon (Mar 2), Mr Muhyiddin said: "I would like to extend my congratulations to Mr Hasni Mohammad for his appointment as Chief Minister of Johor.



"I pray that the state of Johor will progress under the leadership of Mr Hasni."



Mr Hasni was sworn in as Johor's Chief Minister last Friday when he took his oath of office before the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Bahru.



Mr Hasni, who is the state assemblyman for Benut, had met with Sultan Ibrahim last Wednesday and informed him that a new coalition had a simple majority to take over the Pakatan Harapan state government.



He met Sultan Ibrahim together with Johor's former Chief Minister Sahruddin Jamal, who is from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).



The meeting was done amid political turmoil in the federal government, which saw Bersatu leave the PH coalition.



Last Thursday, the Johor palace announced that the state government will be replaced by a new coalition including lawmakers from Bersatu and BN, after Sultan Ibrahim invited all 56 state seat members for a meeting and asked them individually if they would support a PH state government or the new coalition.



According to the palace, 28 members chose the new coalition while 26 members chose PH to remain as the state government.



In his statement, Mr Muhyiddin also paid tribute to Sultan Ibrahim for Mr Hasni's appointment.



Mr Muhyddin, who is a former BN politician, served as Johor Chief Minister from 1986 to 1995.

