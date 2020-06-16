PM Muhyiddin did not breach quarantine to seek cancer treatment in Singapore: Malaysia PMO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has refuted claims made by an online portal that Mr Muhyiddin Yassin breached his two-week home quarantine order by going abroad to seek medical treatment for cancer.



Describing Sarawak Report's report as "completely baseless" and "malicious", the PMO said in a statement on Tuesday (Jun 16) that the Prime Minister had strictly adhered to the standard operating procedures and did not leave his house during the quarantine period.



“All official duties were conducted from home including a video conference with Senior Minister of Defence and Director-General of Health,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister was placed on a 14-day quarantine from May 22 as advised by the Ministry of Health after an officer who attended a post-Cabinet meeting tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Muhyiddin had on May 28 denied via a Facebook post that he was in Singapore for medical treatment.

The PMO said that the allegations made by Sarawak Report that Mr Muhyiddin had broken quarantine rules and flew overseas were merely "a fiction created by the writer".

“The writer and the Sarawak Report news portal must be held accountable for the false allegations hurled at the Prime Minister. The burden of proof is on the writer to back these frivolous claims regarding the private jet, hospital in Singapore and doctors as alleged," it said in the statement.

MUHYIDDIN IS MEDICALLY FIT TO CARRY OUT HIS DUTIES: PMO

Mr Muhyiddin was sworn in as Malaysia's eighth prime minister on Mar 1, following a week-long power tussle in Putrajaya.

Back in July 2018, Mr Muhyiddin, who was Home Affairs Minister in the Pakatan Harapan government, went on leave to receive treatment for early state pancreatic cancer. He underwent successful surgery in Singapore.



On Mr Muhydidin's current health conditions, the PMO said in its Tuesday statement: " ... several medical experts have confirmed that there is no evidence of cancer currently and there is no evidence of the recurring of the disease, and therefore the Prime Minister is medically fit to carry out his duties."



According to two identical doctors' statements attached to the PMO press release, Mr Muhyiddin had stage 1A pancreatic cancer, which was diagnosed and fully treated in 2018.

He had regular follow-ups at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Gleneagles Hospital Singapore and Mayo Clinic in the United States.

“We are of the opinion that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is fit to serve the people and the nation. As medical professionals, we are appalled at the false reporting that had no basis,” the doctors said.

