Malaysia PM Muhyiddin unveils RM20 billion economic stimulus package

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a new economic stimulus package worth RM20 billion (US$4.8 billion) on Wednesday (Mar 17), one year after Malaysia first imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Titled "Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy" (Pemerkasa), this is the sixth package unveiled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

"There will be a new fiscal injection of RM11 billion from the government," Mr Muhyiddin said in a live address.



The programme comprises of 20 strategic initiatives to boost economic growth, support business and extend targeted assistance to the people and affected sectors, he added.



Malaysia has reported 326,034 COVID-19 cases so far and 1,218 deaths.



Thursday marks one full year since Malaysia first imposed a lockdown known as movement control order (MCO) to break the infection chain.

Mr Muhyiddin, who received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Putrajaya earlier on Wednesday, said more than 300,000 Malaysians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.



