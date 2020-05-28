Malaysian PM Muhyiddin denies rumour he was in Singapore for medical treatment

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has denied rumours that he was in Singapore for medical treatment.

"I wish to state that that rumour is altogether untrue. For everyone's information, I am (under) quarantine at my home in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur," Mr Muhyiddin said in a Facebook post on Thursday (May 28).

Rumours of Mr Muhyiddin being in Singapore for treatment, following a previous surgery for pancreatic cancer two years ago, came amid other rumours that the Perikatan Nasional coalition, which took power in March, had lost its majority and that the deposed Pakatan Harapan coalition now had 130 members of parliament.



Mr Muhyiddin was placed under quarantine after attending a meeting where one official tested positive for COVID-19 just before Hari Raya.

Although Mr Muhyiddin tested negative, he was advised to remain in home quarantine for two weeks.

"As the country is still fighting the COVID-19 epidemic, I will ensure that the strategy planning discussions to fight COVID-19 must continue," he said, adding that he had had a video conference with Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.



When the Malaysian parliament sat on May 18, King Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah warned lawmakers against dragging the country into another political crisis during a period of uncertainty as ordinary Malaysians face the twin pressures of COVID-19 and economic duress.







