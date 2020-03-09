Malaysian PM Muhyiddin set to announce Cabinet line-up on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to present his Cabinet line-up to Malaysian king Sultan Abdullah Shah at 11am on Monday (Mar 9).

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that after getting the consent of the king, the prime minister is expected to unveil his Cabinet at 5pm later that day in Putrajaya.

Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in as Malaysia's eighth prime minister at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Mar 1.

A new coalition, formed by Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, United Malays National Organisation, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia and others, took over federal power from former ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan.



This came after Mahathir Mohamad's unexpected resignation as prime minister on Feb 24, after his coalition collapsed amid a power battle, plunging the country into political turmoil.



In appointing Muhyiddin, the palace said it went beyond its "call of obligation" by meeting all lawmakers and the leaders of various political parties before the king arrived at his decision that Muhyiddin was the person likely to command a majority in parliament.



This is disputed by Mahathir, who claims that he commands a majority.



Muhyiddin has since postponed the start of parliamentary proceedings by two months amid opposition efforts, spearheaded by Mahathir, to challenge his government with a confidence vote.

The House will sit for 15 days between May 18 and Jun 23.

