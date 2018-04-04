Malaysia PM Najib announces additional annual increment for civil servants

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Najib Razak promised on Wednesday (Apr 4) RM1.46 billion (US$378.04 million) in salary hikes to Malaysia’s civil servants, a key vote bank for the ruling coalition in a looming general election.

The annual salary increment for 2018 will be effective from Jul 1 for 1.6 million civil servants.

Najib, who is also the finance minister, announced several incentives as well for civil servants and pensioners to the applause of about 10,000 civil servants at the 16th Civil Service Premier Gathering.

He said the increment was in appreciation for the service, sacrifice and hard work put in by the civil servants.

“This means that civil servants will receive an additional annual salary increment on top of the annual salary movement for 2018,” he said as the gathering stood up and applauded upon hearing the good news.

Najib promised a one-time cash payment of RM1,500 in October for civil servants and RM750 for government retirees as part of the 2018 budget.



Also present at the event were deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary to the government Ali Hamsa, public service department director-general Zainal Rahim Seman and Cuepacs president Azih Muda.

The gathering is an annual event where the prime minister delivers his message to civil servants in the various services at the federal, state and local government levels as well as government-linked companies.