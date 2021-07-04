Malaysia PM in stable condition, to be discharged from hospital soon

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is in stable condition and is expected to be discharged from hospital soon after receiving treatment for a digestive system infection, his office said on Sunday (Jul 4).

Following advice from a team of doctors, Muhyiddin, who was hospitalised for diarrhoea on Wednesday, will remain in hospital for intravenous antibiotic treatment and is expected to be discharged "in a few more days", his office said in a statement.

"His condition is stable and improving and he is allowed to work while receiving treatment," it said.

A thorough health screening found no evidence that Muhyiddin was experiencing a recurrence of cancer, his office said. In 2018, Muhyiddin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was declared cancer-free last June.