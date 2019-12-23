Efforts to capture Jho Low hindered by foreign authorities: Malaysia police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts by Malaysia to capture Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, are being hindered by the authorities in the country where fugitive businessman is hiding, Malaysia's police chief said on Monday (Dec 23).

Malaysia police chief Abdul Hamid said that he remains committed to his goal of bringing back Low - the wanted figure in 1Malaysia Development Berhad's (1MDB) scandal involving billions of ringgit - to Malaysia by the end of the year, but that his efforts have been met with resistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abdul Hamid did not name the country where Low is hiding, but said that there is an extradition treaty between that country and Malaysia.

“The cooperation between Malaysia and that country should have been based on returning the favour. However, I view the other party as insincere in helping us to bring home Jho Low, and I'm really disappointed by this," he told reporters when asked on the latest development of the case.

He said the Malaysian police have taken various efforts to bring back Low, but that cooperation extended by the authorities in the country where the fugitive businessman is hiding is like "clapping with one hand”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abdul Hamid said that he will continue efforts to capture Low by the end of the year.

“I will not give up and use every possible way to bring Jho Low back into the country to face the law,” he said.

Abdul Hamid also said that, based on the latest intelligence, Low is currently attempting to buy properties in several countries, after his effort to purchase properties in Cyprus was exposed.

On Sep 25, Abdul Hamid said that the police aimed to bring back Low by year-end.

He was reported as saying that the businessman was under the protection of certain people in a certain country, thus making it difficult to extradite him.