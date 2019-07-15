Malaysia police arrest cook, seize 1.9kg of drugs

KOTA KINABALU: Police in the Malaysian state of Sabah have detained a cook and seized 1.9kg of drugs with a street value of about RM42,500 (US$10,350).

Sabah deputy police commissioner Zaini Jass said on Monday (Jul 15) that the seizure in the city of Kota Kinabalu involved assorted drug powders weighing 1,746g and 103.4g of ketamine.

A total of 300 ecstasy pills weighing 97g was also confiscated.

Zaini Jass said the powdered drugs and ketamine were found packaged in small plastic instant beverage sachets.

The powders will be sent to a laboratory for further tests.

“Initial investigation found the 24-year-old suspect from Miri gets his drug supply from another man who smuggles the drug into the Kota Kinabalu city through the air,” he added.

The suspect, who was arrested on Jul 12, will be remanded for seven days to assist in investigations.