Malaysia police arrest gang members behind convenience store robberies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian police on Friday (May 31) said they have arrested seven men who were from two criminal gangs responsible for a series of convenience store robberies in the Klang Valley.

Gombak district police chief Samsor Maarof said the suspects, all males aged between 17 and 31, were arrested in operations between May 23 and May 28 in Gombak.

Five men were from “Geng Dinamik” while two others were from “Geng Awe”.

Police identified the suspects after reviewing security footage at the affected outlets.

“The two gangs would strike at these 24-hour outlets in the early hours of the morning. They were armed with weapons like (machetes) when committing the robberies. We are hunting for the remaining members of the gangs,” Samsor Maarof said.

He added that five of the men have criminal records for drug offences, and that police also seized the motorcycles, machetes and motorcycle helmets that were used in the robberies.

Samsor Maarof urged convenience store owners to use high quality surveillance cameras in order to aid police in identifying suspects.