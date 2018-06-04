Malaysia police arrest man over threat to shoot PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Police in Malaysia have arrested a man in connection with Facebook posts threatening to shoot and wage war on Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

In a statement issued on Monday (Jun 4), police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said authorities received a report about the social media posts on May 31, from Muslim non-governmental organisation Pekida.

The 38-year-old man, who was also a member of Pekida, was arrested at Jalan Beverly Height, Ampang on Saturday at about 5am.

"The suspect claims his Facebook account was hacked into by irresponsible parties," said Mohamad Fuzi, adding that he would be in remand until Wednesday and that further investigation will be carried out.