Malaysian police arrest 15 over links to Islamic State

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has arrested 15 people, mostly foreigners from neighbouring Indonesia, on suspicion of having links with the Islamic State militant group, police said on Thursday (Sep 26).

Malaysia has been on high alert since January 2016, when gunmen allied with Islamic State carried out a series of attacks in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.

The suspects - three Malaysians and 12 Indonesians - were arrested in several raids across the country between July and September, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, chief of the counter-terrorism division.



The arrests were made in separate operations nationwide. (Photo: Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division)

Two of the arrests involved a 25-year-old Indonesian palm plantation worker and two Malaysians in the state of Sabah in Borneo.

Police believed they had acted as a facilitator for a family of five that carried out a suicide attack on a church in Jolo, in the southern Philippines in December 2018.

DCP Ayob said the suspects had also allegedly channelled funds to the Maute group, which seized control of the lakeside town of Marawi in the Philippines for five months in 2017, a conflict that killed over 1,100 people.



Police said they also arrested 11 other Indonesians and a Malaysian in separate raids on suspicion of carrying out activities in support of Islamic State, which included promoting the group's ideology and recruiting new members on social media, with the aim of launching attacks in their two countries.

DCP Ayob said the Malaysian arrested was planning to stage attacks on politicians and non-Muslims in the country for "suppressing and disrespecting Islam and the Malays".



Separately, police also arrested one Indian national for being a member of the Sikhs For Justice group that has been outlawed in India.

The suspect, who was working as a domestic helper since 2017, was found to have channelled funds back to the group. She has since been deported, DCP Ayob said.



Malaysia has arrested hundreds of people in the past few years for suspected militant links.

