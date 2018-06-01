Malaysia police arrest 15 terror suspects, including housewife, for planning attacks during election

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian anti-terror police arrested 15 terror suspects, including a housewife who was planning to attack non-Muslim voters at a polling station during last month's general election, inspector-general of police Mohd Fuzi Harun said on Friday (Jun 1).

“The woman was planning to launch attacks using a car, targeting non-Muslim voters during the general election," said Mohd Fuzi.

Advertisement

In a news release, the police said the 51-year-old housewife also intended to use a car to attack non-Muslim places of worship. She had also planned to equip the car with a gas canister in order to cause an explosion.



The sting operation conducted between Mar 27 to May 9 across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Kelantan and Sabah also netted a 17-year-old student.

“What is attention-grabbing is the arrest of the secondary school student, suspected to be a member of Islamic State (IS), who was planning lone wolf attacks using Molotov cocktails on churches, entertainment centres and Hindu temples around Kuala Lumpur,” said Mohd Fuzi.



The police said the student had filmed and conducted reconnaissance surveillance on several locations. The youth had also recorded a warning video about the attack and sent the clip to three IS-linked Whatsapp groups and a Telegram group.

The 17-year-old was arrested an hour after uploading the video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police also arrested seven suspects in Sabah who are part of a cell planning to procure weapons to wage jihad in the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines. (Photo: Royal Malaysian Police/Special Branch anti-terror unit)

The sting operation also netted a 17-year-old student who was planning to attack entertainment spots, churches and Hindu temples in Kuala Lumpur with molotov cocktails. (Photo: Royal Malaysian Police/Special Branch anti-terror unit)

Police also arrested seven suspects in Sabah who were part of a cell planning to procure weapons to wage battle in the city of Marawi in southern Philippines.

The cell comprised one Malaysian, four Filipinos and two Filipinos with Malaysian permanent residence.

A 41-year-old Bangladeshi, who owns a restaurant in Bukit Bintang, was also arrested for smuggling weapons for international terrorists.

Also netted in the sting operation was a North African couple, who is on the wanted list of their home country as IS terror suspects. They were deported on Apr 14 to their home country.