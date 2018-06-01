Malaysia police arrest 15 terror suspects, including housewife, for planning attacks during election

Sabah terror 5
Police also arrested seven suspects in Sabah who are part of a cell planning to procure weapons to wage jihad in the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines. (Photo: Royal Malaysian Police/Special Branch anti-terror unit)
By Amy Chew @AmyChewCNA
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian anti-terror police arrested 15 terror suspects, including a housewife who was planning to attack non-Muslim voters at a polling station during last month's general election, inspector-general of police Mohd Fuzi Harun said on Friday (Jun 1). 

“The woman was planning to launch attacks using a car with a gas cylinder targeting non-Muslim voters during the general election," said Mohd Fuzi. 

The sting operation conducted between Mar 27 to May 9 across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Kelantan and Sabah also netted a 17-year-old student. 

“What is attention-grabbing is the arrest of the secondary school student, suspected to be a member of Islamic State (IS), who was planning lone wolf attacks using Molotov cocktails on churches, entertainment centres and Hindu temples around Kuala Lumpur,” said Mohd Fuzi. 

Police also arrested seven suspects in Sabah who were part of a cell planning to procure weapons to wage battle in the city of Marawi in southern Philippines. 

The cell comprised one Malaysian, four Filipinos and two Filipinos with Malaysian permanent residence.

A 41-year-old Bangladeshi, who owns a restaurant in Bukit Bintang, was also arrested for smuggling weapons for international terrorists.

Also netted in the sting operation was a North African couple, who is on the wanted list of their home country as IS terror suspects. They were deported on Apr 14 to their home country.

Source: CNA/rw

