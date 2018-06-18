Malaysia police 'aware' that Najib holidaying with family in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: The Kedah police said on Monday (Jun 18) that they were aware that former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor were on holiday in Langkawi, along with several family members.

Security officers were with Najib and his family, Kedah Police Chief Zainal Abidin Kasim told Bernama.

“We know that they are on holiday in Langkawi, that they have come with their family members," he said. "We also know that Najib is playing golf and meeting his friends in UMNO including the former Kedah menteri besar (chief minister)."

“I know all (this) because I make it a point to know what goes on in my area (Kedah) of jurisdiction,” he said.

His remarks were made in response to reports on social media that Najib and his wife allegedly intended to go from Langkawi to Myanmar, on to China and finally to Kazakhstan, the country of their daughter’s in-laws, after they were seen arriving on the resort island with 30 pieces of luggage.

Bernama understands that the former prime minister, his wife and 13 family members are on holiday for three days on the island.

They flew into Langkawi at about 8pm on Sunday, according to Langkawi UMNO division chief Nawawi Ahmad, who added that he and several UMNO divisional leaders welcomed Najib at the airport.

Najib, who is the subject of a money laundering and corruption probe related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), has been barred from leaving the country along with his wife.

Zainal Abidin advised the public to stop speculating and making wild accusations that the former prime minister and his wife were planning to go abroad, saying that the circulation of false information could cause tension among the people.

Current Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad won the parliamentary seat in Langkawi with 44.4 per cent of the vote, in a historic general election last month which saw the Barisan Nasional coalition defeated after its decades-long rule.



