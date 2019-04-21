Malaysia police begin probe into leaked video of Najib Razak's trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have opened investigations over the transmission of a video clip from a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording of the proceedings of former Prime Minister Najib Razak's trial that was uploaded on Facebook.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief Rusdi Mohd Isa said investigations were made following a report at Cheras police station.

“The investigation was initiated under Section 203A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement on Saturday (Apr 20).

A two-minute and 12-second video titled 'The fifth day of Datuk Seri Najib's trial' featured a recording of Najib's lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah questioning a witness which went viral on social media on Saturday.

It was learned that the recording was uploaded through the Facebook account of Najib’s former special officer Isham Jalil in the afternoon.

The video has already been viewed 227,000 times and shared by over 3,700 Facebook accounts garnering more than 1,900 comments.

The recording of the CCTV was believed to be on the fifth day of Najib's proceedings at the Kuala Lumpur Court on Thursday.

